Dolphins-Jets Stats
|Miami
|7
|13
|0
|0—20
|New York
|0
|0
|6
|6—12
|First Quarter
Mia_Drake 6 run (Sanders kick), 1:12.
|Second Quarter
Mia_Wilson 29 pass from Tannehill (Sanders kick), 4:10.
Mia_Derby 19 pass from Tannehill (kick failed), :42.
|Third Quarter
NYJ_Powell 28 pass from Darnold (kick failed), 11:51.
|Fourth Quarter
NYJ_FG Myers 55, 10:06.
NYJ_FG Myers 41, 5:56.
A_77,982.
___
|Mia
|NYJ
|First downs
|18
|21
|Total Net Yards
|257
|362
|Rushes-yards
|31-135
|19-42
|Passing
|122
|320
|Punt Returns
|3-48
|1-4
|Kickoff Returns
|1-34
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-31
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-23-0
|25-41-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-46
|3-14
|Punts
|6-49.2
|5-52.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|4-1
|Penalties-Yards
|2-10
|7-50
|Time of Possession
|28:25
|31:35
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Miami, Drake 11-53, Tannehill 8-44, Gore 9-25, Wilson 2-8, Grant 1-5. New York, Crowell 12-35, Powell 5-6, Darnold 2-1.
PASSING_Miami, Tannehill 17-23-0-168. New York, Darnold 25-41-2-334.
RECEIVING_Miami, Amendola 4-32, Drake 4-17, Wilson 3-37, Grant 2-27, Stills 2-17, Derby 1-19, Gore 1-19. New York, Enunwa 7-92, Powell 5-74, Pryor 4-84, R.Anderson 3-27, Herndon 2-30, Crowell 2-4, Tomlinson 1-24, Kearse 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
