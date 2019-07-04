Dodgers beat D-backs 5-4 for 5th straight home walk-off win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — All-Star Cody Bellinger hit a tiebreaking homer in the 10th inning, giving the Los Angeles Dodgers a major league-tying fifth consecutive walk-off victory at home, 5-4 over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night.

Bellinger hit a solo shot in the second and his 29 homers are the most in franchise history before the All-Star break. He broke a tie with Gil Hodges and Duke Snider, who had 28.

After Chris Taylor struck out to open the 10th, Bellinger crushed a high-arching pitch from Yoan Lòpez (1-2) into right field, triggering a raucous celebration and chants of "MVP! MVP!"

Joe Kelly (3-3) got the win after retiring the side in the 10th.

The Dodgers had a chance to win it in the ninth when Arizona closer Greg Holland stumbled for the second straight night.

Enriquè Hernàndez opened the inning with a double to deep right. Holland issued four of Arizona's five walks with two outs in the ninth Tuesday.

Matt Beaty's RBI single tied the game 4-all. He took second on Holland's wild pitch.

With the sellout crowd of 53,327 on its feet rhythmically clapping and chanting "Let's go Dodgers!" pinch-hitter Justin Turner struck out looking against Holland, who was replaced by Yoshihisa Hirano.

Pinch-hitter Russell Martin and Joc Pederson drew consecutive walks to load the bases. Alex Verdugo grounded into a weak double play to second to send it to the 10th.

The D-backs took a 4-3 lead in the ninth on Carson Kelly's homer off closer Kenley Jansen. They tied the game 3-all on Ketel Marte's RBI single with two outs in the seventh.

A night after Arizona blew an early 3-0 lead, it was the Dodgers' turn.

They led 3-0 in the second on Bellinger's homer and a pair of RBI singles by starter Walker Buehler and Pederson with two outs.

The D-backs closed to 3-2 on Christian Walker's two-run shot in the fourth.

Tied 3-all, the Dodgers had runners on base with two outs in the seventh. Pinch-hitter Edwin Rios drew a walk from reliever Matt Andriese and Pederson singled to left. Rios took third and Pederson went to second on a wild pitch by reliever Andrew Chafin before Alex Verdugo struck out swinging.

Coming off his worst outing of the season, Buehler allowed three runs and nine hits in seven innings. The All-Star right-hander struck out nine and walked none.

Buehler gave up seven runs and 13 hits in 5 2/3 innings at Colorado last week. In seven of his previous eight outings, he'd allowed two earned runs or fewer.

Arizona's Merrill Kelly allowed three runs and six hits in six innings. The right-hander struck out two and walked none in his first career appearance against the Dodgers.

TRAINER'S ROOM

D-backs: LF David Peralta left the game in the bottom of the third with right shoulder soreness.

Dodgers: LHP Rich Hill (left forearm strain) was transferred to the 60-day IL. He's not allowed to pick up a baseball for four weeks and then will begin playing catch. ... 3B Justin Turner pinch-hit in the ninth and stayed in the game in the 10th. He didn't start for the second straight game because of residual soreness from being hit on the left elbow at Colorado. He's expected to start Thursday. ... INF David Freese (strained left hamstring) took some swings and will return Friday or Saturday.

UP NEXT

D-backs: They're off on July Fourth for the first time. RHP Zack Greinke (9-3, 2.90 ERA) starts Friday at home against Colorado.

Dodgers: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (9-2, 1.83) starts Thursday against San Diego. The NL starter in next week's All-Star Game looks to bounce back after his second loss of the season at Colorado.

