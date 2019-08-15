Los Angeles Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pderson rf 4 0 0 0 Berti ss 3 0 0 0
Muncy 2b 4 0 1 2 I.Diaz 2b 4 0 0 0
J.Trner 3b 5 1 3 1 Bri.And rf 4 0 0 0
Y.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Cooper 1b 4 0 1 0
Bllnger cf 5 2 2 0 S.Cstro 3b 3 0 0 0
C.Sager ss 5 1 2 3 H.Rmrez lf 3 0 1 0
Beaty lf 2 1 0 0 Alfaro c 3 0 0 0
Garlick ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Brinson cf 3 0 0 0
E.Rios 1b 4 3 3 3 E.Hrnnd p 1 0 0 0
Ru.Mrtn c 4 0 0 0 Prado ph 1 0 0 0
Kershaw p 2 0 1 0 Conley p 0 0 0 0
Negron ph-3b 0 1 0 0 Kinley p 0 0 0 0
Stanek p 0 0 0 0
Grndrsn ph 1 1 1 1
Totals 37 9 12 9 Totals 30 1 3 1
Los Angeles 300 102 120—9
Miami 000 000 001—1

E_C.Seager (14). DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Miami 3. 2B_Muncy (18), Kershaw (1). HR_J.Turner (21), C.Seager (11), E.Rios 2 (2), Granderson (11). S_Kershaw (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Kershaw W,12-2 7 2 0 0 0 10
Y.Garcia 2 1 1 1 1 3
Miami
E.Hernandez L,2-5 6 8 6 6 1 7
Conley 1 3 1 1 0 1
Kinley 1 1 2 2 3 0
Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by E.Hernandez (Muncy).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:45. A_8,810 (36,742).