Dodgers 9, Marlins 1
|Los Angeles
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pderson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Berti ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|I.Diaz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Trner 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Bri.And rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bllnger cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|S.Cstro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sager ss
|5
|1
|2
|3
|H.Rmrez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Beaty lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Garlick ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brinson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Rios 1b
|4
|3
|3
|3
|E.Hrnnd p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ru.Mrtn c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Prado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kershaw p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Negron ph-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grndrsn ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|37
|9
|12
|9
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|Los Angeles
|300
|102
|120—9
|Miami
|000
|000
|001—1
E_C.Seager (14). DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Miami 3. 2B_Muncy (18), Kershaw (1). HR_J.Turner (21), C.Seager (11), E.Rios 2 (2), Granderson (11). S_Kershaw (12).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Kershaw W,12-2
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Y.Garcia
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Miami
|E.Hernandez L,2-5
|6
|8
|6
|6
|1
|7
|Conley
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kinley
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|Stanek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by E.Hernandez (Muncy).
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_2:45. A_8,810 (36,742).
