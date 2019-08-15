Dodgers 9, Marlins 1

Los Angeles Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Pderson rf 4 0 0 0 Berti ss 3 0 0 0 Muncy 2b 4 0 1 2 I.Diaz 2b 4 0 0 0 J.Trner 3b 5 1 3 1 Bri.And rf 4 0 0 0 Y.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Cooper 1b 4 0 1 0 Bllnger cf 5 2 2 0 S.Cstro 3b 3 0 0 0 C.Sager ss 5 1 2 3 H.Rmrez lf 3 0 1 0 Beaty lf 2 1 0 0 Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 Garlick ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Brinson cf 3 0 0 0 E.Rios 1b 4 3 3 3 E.Hrnnd p 1 0 0 0 Ru.Mrtn c 4 0 0 0 Prado ph 1 0 0 0 Kershaw p 2 0 1 0 Conley p 0 0 0 0 Negron ph-3b 0 1 0 0 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 Stanek p 0 0 0 0 Grndrsn ph 1 1 1 1 Totals 37 9 12 9 Totals 30 1 3 1

Los Angeles 300 102 120—9 Miami 000 000 001—1

E_C.Seager (14). DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Miami 3. 2B_Muncy (18), Kershaw (1). HR_J.Turner (21), C.Seager (11), E.Rios 2 (2), Granderson (11). S_Kershaw (12).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Kershaw W,12-2 7 2 0 0 0 10 Y.Garcia 2 1 1 1 1 3 Miami E.Hernandez L,2-5 6 8 6 6 1 7 Conley 1 3 1 1 0 1 Kinley 1 1 2 2 3 0 Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by E.Hernandez (Muncy).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:45. A_8,810 (36,742).