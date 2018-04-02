https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Dodgers-9-Giants-0-12798065.php
Dodgers 9, Giants 0
Published 11:53 pm, Sunday, April 1, 2018
|San Francisco
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Jackson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tylor cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Panik 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Font p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McCtchn rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sager ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Posey c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Puig rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Lngoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Pence lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bllnger 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|K.Hrnan 2b-cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|B.Crwfr ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pderson lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Strtton p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Frmer 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Osich p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Hill p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tmlnson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cngrani p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Gomez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fields p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brnes ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|31
|0
|6
|0
|Totals
|36
|9
|13
|8
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000—0
|Los Angeles
|000
|104
|04—9
DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_San Francisco 8, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Posey (2), Belt (1), C.Taylor (1), Puig (1), K.Hernandez (2). HR_Bellinger (1). SB_Posey (1). CS_Puig (1). S_Stratton (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Stratton L,0-1
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Osich
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Gomez
|1
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Moronta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|Hill W,1-0
|6
|5
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Cingrani
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fields
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Font
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
R.Gomez pitched to 4 batters in the 8th
HBP_by Stratton (Farmer).
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Mike DiMuro.
T_2:47. A_41,866 (56,000).
