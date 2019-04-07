Los Angeles Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pderson lf 4 0 0 0 Blckmon rf 3 0 0 0
K.Jnsen p 1 0 0 0 Story ss 3 0 0 0
Seager ss 5 0 1 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0
J.Trner 3b 4 2 3 0 Dahl lf 4 1 3 2
Bllnger 1b-rf 4 2 2 1 Desmond cf 4 0 0 0
Pollock cf 3 0 1 2 Rynolds 1b 3 0 1 0
Muncy 2b-1b 2 1 1 1 Valaika 2b 3 0 0 0
Verdugo rf-lf 4 2 2 2 Tapia ph 1 0 0 0
A.Brnes c 2 0 1 1 Wolters c 3 0 0 0
Buehler p 1 0 0 0 J.Gray p 2 0 1 0
P.Baez p 0 0 0 0 D.Jhnsn p 0 0 0 0
C.Tylor ph 1 0 0 0 Dunn p 0 0 0 0
Y.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Oh p 0 0 0 0
Frguson p 0 0 0 0 Fuentes ph 1 1 1 0
Floro p 0 0 0 0 Msgrave p 0 0 0 0
K.Hrnan 2b 0 0 0 0 Hampson ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 31 7 11 7 Totals 32 2 6 2
Los Angeles 000 202 102—7
Colorado 000 100 010—2

DP_Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Colorado 7. 2B_Bellinger (1), Reynolds (1). 3B_Bellinger (1), Verdugo (1). HR_Verdugo (2), Dahl (2). CS_Pollock (1). SF_Pollock (1), Muncy (2), A.Barnes (1). S_Buehler (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Buehler W,1-0 5 3 1 1 2 4
Baez H,2 1 0 0 0 1 0
Garcia 1 1 1 1 0 0
Ferguson 0 0 0 0 1 0
Floro H,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Jansen S,4-4 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Colorado
Gray L,0-2 6 8 5 5 2 4
Johnson 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Dunn 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Oh 1 1 0 0 0 1
Musgrave 1 2 2 2 1 3

J.Gray pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

Y.Garcia pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

Ferguson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Gray (Turner). WP_Musgrave.

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:19. A_47,880 (50,398).