https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Dodgers-6-Pirates-2-13800068.php
Dodgers 6, Pirates 2
|Pittsburgh
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|A.Frzer 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pderson lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Me.Cbrr lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|G.Plnco rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Trner 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Bllnger rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Kang 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pollock cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|F.Vazqz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Crvelli c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Freese ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Rynld cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|K.Hrnan 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|C.Tcker ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brnes c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Archer p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ryu p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Reyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alxnder p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kingham p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shuck ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|C.Tylor ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ri.Rdri p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moran 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|1
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|6
|Pittsburgh
|100
|100
|000—2
|Los Angeles
|210
|300
|00x—6
E_G.Polanco (1), Kingham (1). DP_Pittsburgh 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_B.Reynolds (3), A.Barnes (2). HR_Bell (6), Bellinger (13), A.Barnes (3). S_Ryu (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Pittsburgh
|Archer L,1-2
|4
|6
|6
|6
|3
|3
|Kingham
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Rodriguez
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Vazquez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Los Angeles
|Ryu W,3-1
|7
|8
|2
|2
|0
|10
|Alexander
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Floro
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:52. A_50,748 (56,000).
View Comments