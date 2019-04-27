Pittsburgh Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Frzer 2b 4 1 1 0 Pderson lf 5 0 0 0
Me.Cbrr lf 4 0 1 0 Seager ss 4 0 0 0
G.Plnco rf 4 0 1 0 J.Trner 3b 4 1 3 0
Bell 1b 4 1 1 1 Bllnger rf 3 1 2 2
Kang 3b 4 0 1 0 Pollock cf 3 1 0 0
F.Vazqz p 0 0 0 0 Muncy 1b 2 1 0 0
Crvelli c 4 0 2 0 Freese ph-1b 0 0 0 0
B.Rynld cf 4 0 1 0 K.Hrnan 2b 4 1 1 1
C.Tcker ss 4 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 4 1 2 3
Archer p 1 0 0 0 Ryu p 1 0 0 0
P.Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 Alxnder p 0 0 0 0
Kingham p 0 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0
Shuck ph 1 0 1 0 C.Tylor ph 1 0 1 0
Ri.Rdri p 0 0 0 0 Y.Grcia p 0 0 0 0
Moran 3b 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 2 9 1 Totals 31 6 9 6
Pittsburgh 100 100 000—2
Los Angeles 210 300 00x—6

E_G.Polanco (1), Kingham (1). DP_Pittsburgh 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_B.Reynolds (3), A.Barnes (2). HR_Bell (6), Bellinger (13), A.Barnes (3). S_Ryu (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Archer L,1-2 4 6 6 6 3 3
Kingham 2 0 0 0 1 3
Rodriguez 1 2 0 0 0 2
Vazquez 1 1 0 0 1 2
Los Angeles
Ryu W,3-1 7 8 2 2 0 10
Alexander 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Floro 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:52. A_50,748 (56,000).