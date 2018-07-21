Dodgers 6, Brewers 4

Los Angeles Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi C.Tylor lf-cf 5 2 2 1 Cain cf 5 0 0 0 M.Mchdo ss 3 0 2 0 Yelich lf 5 0 3 3 Muncy 3b 3 1 2 1 Aguilar 1b 4 1 1 1 M.Kemp rf 4 1 1 0 T.Shaw 3b 3 0 0 0 K.Jnsen p 0 0 0 0 Sladino ss 4 0 1 0 K.Hrnan cf-rf 5 1 1 3 H.Perez 2b 4 0 1 0 Bllnger 1b 5 0 1 0 Pina c 4 2 2 0 Frsythe 2b 4 0 0 0 Broxton rf 1 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 2 0 0 0 B.Phllp ph 0 1 0 0 Grandal ph-c 2 0 1 0 Miley p 2 0 1 0 R.Hill p 2 0 0 0 Ta.Wllm p 0 0 0 0 Utley ph 1 1 1 0 Orf ph 1 0 0 0 Alxnder p 1 0 0 0 Wodruff p 0 0 0 0 Hudson p 0 0 0 0 B.Mller ph 1 0 0 0 Rosscup p 0 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0 Pderson lf 0 0 0 0 Totals 37 6 11 5 Totals 34 4 9 4

Los Angeles 001 000 203—6 Milwaukee 000 010 012—4

E_Saladino (5). DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Milwaukee 8. 2B_C.Taylor (22), Muncy (10), Utley (9), Yelich 2 (18). 3B_Yelich (3). HR_K.Hernandez (17), Aguilar (25). SB_Yelich (13).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Hill W,3-4 6 5 1 1 4 9 Alexander H,14 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Hudson 0 1 1 1 0 0 Rosscup H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Floro H,4 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 Jansen S,28-31 1 1 0 0 0 2 Milwaukee Miley 6 4 1 0 2 2 Williams L,0-3 1 5 2 2 1 0 Woodruff 2 2 3 3 1 4

Hudson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

Floro pitched to 2 batters in the 9th

HBP_by Miley (Muncy).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Bill Welke; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:07. A_36,812 (41,900).