https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Dodgers-5-Pirates-0-12970808.php
Dodgers 5, Pirates 0
Published 11:22 pm, Tuesday, June 5, 2018
|Los Angeles
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|C.Tylor ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hrrison 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Muncy 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Meadows cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Crvelli c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Kemp lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|J.Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|P.Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dckrson lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moran 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pderson cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Polanco rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Puig rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|S.Rdrig ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bllnger 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Msgrove p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Frsythe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|S.Marte ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Strplng p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Glasnow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alxnder p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rich.Rd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Frzer ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fields p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F.Vazqz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hrnan cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|Los Angeles
|021
|101
|000—5
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000—0
E_S.Rodriguez (3), C.Taylor (5). DP_Los Angeles 2. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Pittsburgh 7. HR_Pederson (4), Puig (7), Bellinger (9). SB_C.Taylor (3). CS_Dickerson (2). SF_M.Kemp (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Stripling W,4-1
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Alexander
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fields
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hudson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pittsburgh
|Musgrove L,2-1
|5
|6
|4
|3
|1
|5
|Glasnow
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Rodriguez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vazquez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:01. A_12,879 (38,362).
View Comments