Los Angeles Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
C.Tylor ss 3 1 1 0 Hrrison 2b 4 0 1 0
Muncy 3b 3 0 1 0 Meadows cf 4 0 1 0
Grandal c 4 0 0 0 Crvelli c 4 0 1 0
M.Kemp lf 3 1 1 1 J.Bell 1b 4 0 0 0
P.Baez p 0 0 0 0 Dckrson lf 4 0 2 0
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 Moran 3b 4 0 1 0
Pderson cf-lf 4 1 1 2 Polanco rf 4 0 0 0
Puig rf 4 1 1 1 S.Rdrig ss 3 0 0 0
Bllnger 1b 4 1 1 1 Msgrove p 1 0 0 0
Frsythe 2b 4 0 1 0 S.Marte ph 1 0 1 0
Strplng p 2 0 0 0 Glasnow p 0 0 0 0
Alxnder p 0 0 0 0 Rich.Rd p 0 0 0 0
Valera ph 1 0 0 0 A.Frzer ph 0 0 0 0
Fields p 0 0 0 0 F.Vazqz p 0 0 0 0
K.Hrnan cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 5 7 5 Totals 33 0 7 0
Los Angeles 021 101 000—5
Pittsburgh 000 000 000—0

E_S.Rodriguez (3), C.Taylor (5). DP_Los Angeles 2. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Pittsburgh 7. HR_Pederson (4), Puig (7), Bellinger (9). SB_C.Taylor (3). CS_Dickerson (2). SF_M.Kemp (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Stripling W,4-1 5 4 0 0 0 7
Alexander 1 1 0 0 0 0
Fields 1 0 0 0 0 0
Baez 1 1 0 0 1 0
Hudson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Pittsburgh
Musgrove L,2-1 5 6 4 3 1 5
Glasnow 2 1 1 1 1 3
Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Vazquez 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:01. A_12,879 (38,362).