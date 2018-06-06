Dodgers 5, Pirates 0

Los Angeles Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi C.Tylor ss 3 1 1 0 Hrrison 2b 4 0 1 0 Muncy 3b 3 0 1 0 Meadows cf 4 0 1 0 Grandal c 4 0 0 0 Crvelli c 4 0 1 0 M.Kemp lf 3 1 1 1 J.Bell 1b 4 0 0 0 P.Baez p 0 0 0 0 Dckrson lf 4 0 2 0 Hudson p 0 0 0 0 Moran 3b 4 0 1 0 Pderson cf-lf 4 1 1 2 Polanco rf 4 0 0 0 Puig rf 4 1 1 1 S.Rdrig ss 3 0 0 0 Bllnger 1b 4 1 1 1 Msgrove p 1 0 0 0 Frsythe 2b 4 0 1 0 S.Marte ph 1 0 1 0 Strplng p 2 0 0 0 Glasnow p 0 0 0 0 Alxnder p 0 0 0 0 Rich.Rd p 0 0 0 0 Valera ph 1 0 0 0 A.Frzer ph 0 0 0 0 Fields p 0 0 0 0 F.Vazqz p 0 0 0 0 K.Hrnan cf 1 0 0 0 Totals 33 5 7 5 Totals 33 0 7 0

Los Angeles 021 101 000—5 Pittsburgh 000 000 000—0

E_S.Rodriguez (3), C.Taylor (5). DP_Los Angeles 2. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Pittsburgh 7. HR_Pederson (4), Puig (7), Bellinger (9). SB_C.Taylor (3). CS_Dickerson (2). SF_M.Kemp (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Stripling W,4-1 5 4 0 0 0 7 Alexander 1 1 0 0 0 0 Fields 1 0 0 0 0 0 Baez 1 1 0 0 1 0 Hudson 1 1 0 0 0 1 Pittsburgh Musgrove L,2-1 5 6 4 3 1 5 Glasnow 2 1 1 1 1 3 Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 Vazquez 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:01. A_12,879 (38,362).