Dodgers 5, Giants 0

San Francisco Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Panik 2b 5 0 2 0 C.Tylor cf 3 2 1 0 Belt 1b 3 0 1 0 K.Hrnan ss 3 1 1 1 McCtchn rf 4 0 0 0 Puig rf 3 0 0 1 Posey c 3 0 2 0 M.Kemp lf 4 0 1 1 Sndoval 3b 1 0 1 0 Bllnger 1b 2 1 0 0 Lngoria 3b 3 0 0 0 Frsythe 2b 3 0 0 0 P.Jhnsn p 0 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 2 1 0 0 S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 K.Frmer 3b 3 0 0 0 Tmlnson ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Maeda p 2 0 0 0 B.Crwfr ss 4 0 0 0 Strplng p 0 0 0 0 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 Utley ph 1 0 1 0 Pence lf 3 0 1 0 P.Baez p 0 0 0 0 G.Hrnan lf 1 0 0 0 Alxnder p 0 0 0 0 Blanco cf 3 0 2 0 D.Hllnd p 2 0 0 0 Hundley c 1 0 0 0 Totals 34 0 9 0 Totals 26 5 4 3

San Francisco 000 000 000—0 Los Angeles 201 200 00—5

E_Belt (1), Longoria (1), Blanco (1). DP_San Francisco 2, Los Angeles 2. LOB_San Francisco 10, Los Angeles 2. 2B_Posey (1), K.Hernandez (1). 3B_C.Taylor (1). SB_Belt (1). SF_K.Hernandez (1), Puig (1).

IP H R ER BB SO San Francisco Holland L,0-1 5 3 5 3 3 4 Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 0 Dyson 1 1 0 0 0 1 Moronta 1 0 0 0 0 0 Los Angeles Maeda W,1-0 5 5 0 0 1 10 Stripling 2 3 0 0 0 0 Baez 1 1 0 0 0 0 Alexander 1 0 0 0 2 1

Umpires_Home, Mike DiMuro; First, John Tumpane; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:43. A_45,938 (56,000).