Dodgers 4, Cubs 4

Los Angeles Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Pollock cf 4 1 2 1 Zobrist 2b 4 0 1 0 B.Mller 2b 1 0 0 0 Z.Short pr 0 0 0 0 J.Trner 3b 3 1 1 0 K.Brynt 3b 2 0 0 0 Carrera cf 1 0 0 0 V.Mchin 3b 1 0 0 0 C.Sager ss 2 1 1 2 A.Rizzo 1b 3 1 1 1 D.Cstro ph 2 0 1 0 C.Admes 1b 1 0 0 0 Hrnndez 2b 4 0 1 0 Ja.Baez ss 3 0 0 0 Orlando rf 1 0 0 0 Hoerner ss 1 0 0 0 Bllnger rf 3 1 1 0 Schwrbr lf 3 1 2 0 C.Tylor lf 3 0 0 0 Zagunis ph 0 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 3 0 1 0 Cntrras c 3 0 1 0 Ed.Rios 1b 4 0 1 1 T.Davis c 1 0 0 0 Dus.May sp 2 0 1 0 Heyward cf 2 1 0 0 J.Urias rp 1 0 0 0 D.Wlson cf 1 0 0 0 McKstry ph 1 0 0 0 C.Hmels sp 2 0 1 1 J.Field lf 2 0 1 0 Ia.Happ rf 3 1 0 0 D.Dwees rf 1 0 0 0 Totals 35 4 10 4 Totals 33 4 7 2

Los Angeles 111 010 000—4 Chicago 010 001 200—4

E_Miller (1), Carrera (1), Seager (1), Zobrist (1), Contreras (0). DP_Los Angeles 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Chicago 7. 2B_Turner (0), Bellinger (2). HR_Pollock (2), Seager (1), Rizzo (0). SB_Short (3), Zagunis (2). SF_Seager (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles May 3 3 1 1 1 3 Kelly H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 Urias H, 1 2 2-3 3 3 2 1 2 Vasquez BS, 6-7 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Allie 1 0 0 0 1 2 Long 1 0 0 0 1 2 Chicago Hamels 6 7 4 4 2 5 Montgomery 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Tazawa 1 0 0 0 0 3 Kontos 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Ryan 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Montgomery (Turner).

WP_Hamels.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ben May.

T_3:03. A_16,061