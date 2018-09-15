https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Dodgers-17-Cardinals-4-13232451.php
Dodgers 17, Cardinals 4
|Los Angeles
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pderson lf
|6
|1
|3
|0
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Trner 3b
|3
|2
|3
|0
|Mrtinez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|DeJong ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|M.Mchdo ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Ozuna lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|K.Hrnan 3b-1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|O'Neill ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 1b
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Gyorko 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Lcastro pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|G.Grcia ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Madson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wisdom 1b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Toles ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|K.Frmer 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Molina c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Weaver p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brnes c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Car.Kll ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bllnger cf-1b
|5
|3
|3
|6
|Gant p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Urias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Puig rf
|6
|3
|3
|7
|Mayers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utley 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ad.Grca ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tylor ph-2b-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Hill p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Shreve p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pena c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M.Kemp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|41
|17
|16
|16
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|Los Angeles
|200
|152
|034—17
|St. Louis
|000
|400
|000—
|4
E_Wisdom (3). DP_St. Louis 2. LOB_Los Angeles 8, St. Louis 5. 2B_B.Dozier (29). HR_M.Machado (35), Bellinger (23), Puig 3 (21), Wisdom (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Hill W,9-5
|5
|2
|4
|4
|4
|8
|Floro
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Madson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Urias
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|St. Louis
|Gant L,7-6
|4
|1-3
|6
|6
|6
|4
|4
|Webb
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Mayers
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Leone
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Shreve
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Weaver
|2
|1-3
|3
|7
|3
|4
|3
Webb pitched to 1 batter in the 5th
HBP_by Gant (Turner). WP_Gant.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:32. A_45,481 (45,538).
