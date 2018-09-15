Los Angeles St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pderson lf 6 1 3 0 Bader cf 4 0 0 0
J.Trner 3b 3 2 3 0 Mrtinez rf 3 0 0 0
B.Dzier 2b 1 1 1 0 DeJong ss 3 1 0 0
M.Mchdo ss 5 1 1 2 Ozuna lf 2 1 0 0
K.Hrnan 3b-1b 0 1 0 0 O'Neill ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Muncy 1b 1 2 1 1 Gyorko 3b 2 1 1 0
Lcastro pr 0 1 0 0 G.Grcia ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Madson p 0 0 0 0 Wisdom 1b 4 1 2 4
Toles ph 1 1 0 0 Wong 2b 4 0 1 0
K.Frmer 3b 0 0 0 0 Molina c 3 0 0 0
Grandal c 3 1 1 0 Weaver p 0 0 0 0
A.Brnes c 1 0 0 0 Car.Kll ph 1 0 0 0
Bllnger cf-1b 5 3 3 6 Gant p 1 0 0 0
Urias p 0 0 0 0 Webb p 0 0 0 0
Puig rf 6 3 3 7 Mayers p 0 0 0 0
Utley 2b 3 0 0 0 Ad.Grca ph 1 0 0 0
C.Tylor ph-2b-ss 1 0 0 0 Leone p 0 0 0 0
R.Hill p 3 0 0 0 Shreve p 0 0 0 0
Floro p 0 0 0 0 Pena c 2 0 1 0
M.Kemp ph 1 0 0 0
P.Baez p 0 0 0 0
Verdugo ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 41 17 16 16 Totals 32 4 5 4
Los Angeles 200 152 034—17
St. Louis 000 400 000— 4

E_Wisdom (3). DP_St. Louis 2. LOB_Los Angeles 8, St. Louis 5. 2B_B.Dozier (29). HR_M.Machado (35), Bellinger (23), Puig 3 (21), Wisdom (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Hill W,9-5 5 2 4 4 4 8
Floro 1 2 0 0 0 0
Baez 1 1 0 0 0 1
Madson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Urias 1 0 0 0 0 1
St. Louis
Gant L,7-6 4 1-3 6 6 6 4 4
Webb 0 1 1 1 0 0
Mayers 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Leone 2-3 3 2 2 0 0
Shreve 1 2 0 0 2 1
Weaver 2 1-3 3 7 3 4 3

Webb pitched to 1 batter in the 5th

HBP_by Gant (Turner). WP_Gant.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:32. A_45,481 (45,538).