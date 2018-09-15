Dodgers 17, Cardinals 4

Los Angeles St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Pderson lf 6 1 3 0 Bader cf 4 0 0 0 J.Trner 3b 3 2 3 0 Mrtinez rf 3 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 1 1 1 0 DeJong ss 3 1 0 0 M.Mchdo ss 5 1 1 2 Ozuna lf 2 1 0 0 K.Hrnan 3b-1b 0 1 0 0 O'Neill ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Muncy 1b 1 2 1 1 Gyorko 3b 2 1 1 0 Lcastro pr 0 1 0 0 G.Grcia ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Madson p 0 0 0 0 Wisdom 1b 4 1 2 4 Toles ph 1 1 0 0 Wong 2b 4 0 1 0 K.Frmer 3b 0 0 0 0 Molina c 3 0 0 0 Grandal c 3 1 1 0 Weaver p 0 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 1 0 0 0 Car.Kll ph 1 0 0 0 Bllnger cf-1b 5 3 3 6 Gant p 1 0 0 0 Urias p 0 0 0 0 Webb p 0 0 0 0 Puig rf 6 3 3 7 Mayers p 0 0 0 0 Utley 2b 3 0 0 0 Ad.Grca ph 1 0 0 0 C.Tylor ph-2b-ss 1 0 0 0 Leone p 0 0 0 0 R.Hill p 3 0 0 0 Shreve p 0 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0 Pena c 2 0 1 0 M.Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 P.Baez p 0 0 0 0 Verdugo ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Totals 41 17 16 16 Totals 32 4 5 4

Los Angeles 200 152 034—17 St. Louis 000 400 000— 4

E_Wisdom (3). DP_St. Louis 2. LOB_Los Angeles 8, St. Louis 5. 2B_B.Dozier (29). HR_M.Machado (35), Bellinger (23), Puig 3 (21), Wisdom (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Hill W,9-5 5 2 4 4 4 8 Floro 1 2 0 0 0 0 Baez 1 1 0 0 0 1 Madson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Urias 1 0 0 0 0 1 St. Louis Gant L,7-6 4 1-3 6 6 6 4 4 Webb 0 1 1 1 0 0 Mayers 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Leone 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 Shreve 1 2 0 0 2 1 Weaver 2 1-3 3 7 3 4 3

Webb pitched to 1 batter in the 5th

HBP_by Gant (Turner). WP_Gant.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:32. A_45,481 (45,538).