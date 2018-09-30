https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Dodgers-15-Giants-0-13270340.php
Dodgers 15, Giants 0
|Los Angeles
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|C.Tylor lf-ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Pence rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo lf-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Panik 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Trner 3b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Lngoria 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Muncy ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Okert p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gale ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hundley c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Urias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Crwfr ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Freese 1b-3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|D.Hllnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chrgois p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|d'Arnud ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Toles cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ar.Grca 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mchdo ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|G.Hrnan cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bllnger ph-cf-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Blanco lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hrnan cf-lf-ss
|5
|2
|3
|2
|A.Sarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Kemp rf
|3
|1
|3
|3
|Strckln p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Puig ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|P.Jhnsn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lcastro lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tmlnson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Strtton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utley 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Avelino ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|1
|1
|1
|3
|A.Brnes c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|R.Hill p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Frmer 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|40
|15
|16
|14
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|Los Angeles
|207
|320
|001—15
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000—
|0
DP_San Francisco 2. LOB_Los Angeles 5, San Francisco 2. 2B_C.Taylor (35), J.Turner (31), Freese (12), M.Kemp 2 (25). 3B_K.Hernandez (3). HR_Muncy (34), B.Dozier (21), A.Barnes (4). SF_B.Dozier (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Hill W,11-5
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Chargois
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Urias
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|San Francisco
|Suarez L,7-13
|2
|1-3
|6
|6
|6
|2
|0
|Strickland
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Johnson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stratton
|2
|5
|5
|5
|2
|1
|Holland
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Okert
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
HBP_by Suarez (Turner). WP_Suarez, Strickland.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_2:47. A_41,280 (41,915).
