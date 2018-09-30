Dodgers 15, Giants 0

Los Angeles San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi C.Tylor lf-ss 3 2 1 0 Pence rf 4 0 0 0 Verdugo lf-rf 1 0 0 0 Panik 2b 4 0 1 0 J.Trner 3b 2 2 1 1 Lngoria 3b 3 0 1 0 Muncy ph-1b 2 1 1 2 Okert p 0 0 0 0 Gale ph 1 0 0 0 Hundley c 3 0 0 0 Urias p 0 0 0 0 B.Crwfr ss 2 0 0 0 Freese 1b-3b 4 2 2 1 D.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0 Chrgois p 0 0 0 0 d'Arnud ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Toles cf 0 0 0 0 Ar.Grca 1b 3 0 0 0 M.Mchdo ss 3 2 2 1 G.Hrnan cf 3 0 0 0 Bllnger ph-cf-1b 2 0 0 0 Blanco lf 3 0 0 0 K.Hrnan cf-lf-ss 5 2 3 2 A.Sarez p 0 0 0 0 M.Kemp rf 3 1 3 3 Strckln p 0 0 0 0 Puig ph-rf 2 0 0 0 P.Jhnsn p 0 0 0 0 Lcastro lf 0 0 0 0 Tmlnson ph 1 0 0 0 Grandal c 4 1 1 0 Strtton p 0 0 0 0 Utley 2b 1 0 0 0 Avelino ss 2 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 1 1 1 3 A.Brnes c 1 1 1 1 R.Hill p 4 0 0 0 K.Frmer 3b 1 0 0 0 Totals 40 15 16 14 Totals 29 0 2 0

Los Angeles 207 320 001—15 San Francisco 000 000 000— 0

DP_San Francisco 2. LOB_Los Angeles 5, San Francisco 2. 2B_C.Taylor (35), J.Turner (31), Freese (12), M.Kemp 2 (25). 3B_K.Hernandez (3). HR_Muncy (34), B.Dozier (21), A.Barnes (4). SF_B.Dozier (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Hill W,11-5 7 2 0 0 0 7 Chargois 1 0 0 0 0 2 Urias 1 0 0 0 0 2 San Francisco Suarez L,7-13 2 1-3 6 6 6 2 0 Strickland 1-3 4 3 3 0 0 Johnson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Stratton 2 5 5 5 2 1 Holland 2 0 0 0 1 2 Okert 2 1 1 1 0 3

HBP_by Suarez (Turner). WP_Suarez, Strickland.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_2:47. A_41,280 (41,915).