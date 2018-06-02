https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Dodgers-11-Rockies-8-12962210.php
Dodgers 11, Rockies 8
Published 12:33 am, Saturday, June 2, 2018
|Los Angeles
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|C.Tylor ss
|4
|2
|2
|4
|LMahieu 2b
|5
|2
|4
|2
|J.Trner 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Blckmon cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|M.Kemp lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Arenado 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Cngrani p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Gnzal rf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|K.Jnsen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hrnan cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Parra lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Muncy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Desmond 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Frsythe 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Innetta c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|A.Brnes c
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Ty.Andr p
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Puig rf
|5
|3
|4
|2
|Punders p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alxnder p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|De.Sntn p
|1
|0
|1
|2
|McMahon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Valera ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Dunn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Goeddel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cuevas ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rusin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bllnger cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|11
|12
|11
|Totals
|39
|8
|13
|8
|Los Angeles
|200
|304
|002—11
|Colorado
|130
|110
|101—
|8
DP_Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Colorado 8. 2B_J.Turner (4), Puig (8), De.Santana (1), Iannetta (8). 3B_C.Taylor (5), Blackmon (3), C.Gonzalez (2). HR_C.Taylor (8), M.Kemp (8), Puig (6), Arenado (12). SF_C.Taylor (2), J.Turner (1), Forsythe (1). S_Ty.Anderson (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Alexander
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Santana W,1-0
|3
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|1
|4
|Goeddel H,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia H,1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cingrani H,11
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jansen S,13-15
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Colorado
|Anderson
|5
|7
|5
|5
|3
|4
|Pounders L,0-1 BS,1
|0
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Oberg
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Dunn
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Shaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rusin
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
Pounders pitched to 4 batters in the 6th
HBP_by Santana (Anderson), by Oberg (Kemp). WP_Santana.
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:36. A_42,711 (50,398).
