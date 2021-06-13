Djokovic tops Tsitsipas in 5 at French Open for 19th major SAMUEL PETREQUIN, AP Sports Writer June 13, 2021 Updated: June 13, 2021 1:33 p.m.
PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic came all the way back after dropping the first two sets to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the French Open final Sunday for his 19th Grand Slam title.
Djokovic’s second trophy at Roland Garros moves him one major championship away from tying the men’s record of 20 shared by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.
