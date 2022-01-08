Reports: Lawyers say Djokovic had COVID-19 last month JOHN PYE, AP Sports Writer Jan. 8, 2022 Updated: Jan. 8, 2022 3:21 a.m.
1 of5 Protestors gather outside an immigration detention hotel where Serbia's Novak Djokovic is believed to stay, in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Locked in a dispute over his COVID-19 vaccination status, Djokovic was confined to the immigration detention hotel in Australia on Thursday as the No. 1 men's tennis player in the world awaited a court ruling on whether he can compete in the Australian Open later this month. Hamish Blair/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Serbia's Novak Djokovic, the Australian Open defending champion, waits at an Australian Border Force desk on his arrival at Melbourne Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Locked in a dispute over his COVID-19 vaccination status, Djokovic was confined to the immigration detention hotel in Australia on Thursday, Jan 6, as he awaited a court ruling on whether he can compete in the Australian Open later this month. Stringer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 Supporters of Serbia's Novak Djokovic protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Several hundred people gathered outside Serbian parliament in a show of support for Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic as he battles the Australian legal system in an attempt to be allowed to stay in the country and compete in the Australian Open later this month. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Lawyers for Novak Djokovic filed court documents in his challenge against deportation from Australia that showed the tennis star contracted COVID-19 last month, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported Saturday.
The No. 1-ranked Djokovic was denied entry at the Melbourne airport late Wednesday after border officials cancelled his visa for failing to meet its entry requirement that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.