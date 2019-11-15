Disorderly conduct charge against Leafs’ Matthews dismissed

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A misdemeanor charge accusing Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Auston Matthews of disorderly conduct and disruptive behavior has been dismissed.

Court records indicate the charge was dismissed Wednesday. The 22-year-old Matthews had been charged over the summer in connection with a May incident in Scottsdale.

According to the Scottsdale Police Department, a female security guard at a condominium complex said Matthews was among a group of men who allegedly tried to enter her locked vehicle early the morning of May 26.

According to a police report, the guard said the men apparently were intoxicated and that when she confronted them, Matthews moved away, dropped his pants and grabbed his buttocks. He was still wearing underwear, according to the report.

Matthews, one of the NHL's great young talents, signed a five-year contract extension in February at an annual average of $11.6 million.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports