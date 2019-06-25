Los Angeles Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pderson 1b 5 1 1 0 A.Jones rf 5 0 1 0
Verdugo cf 5 0 2 0 K.Marte 2b 4 2 2 0
J.Trner 3b 4 2 1 0 E.Escbr 3b 3 2 1 0
Bllnger rf 3 1 2 1 D.Prlta lf 4 1 1 1
Muncy 2b 4 0 1 3 C.Wlker 1b 3 2 2 3
C.Tylor ss 4 0 1 1 Ahmed ss 3 0 1 1
Y.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 4 0 1 0
Floro p 0 0 0 0 Lcastro cf 4 0 1 2
Chrgois p 0 0 0 0 Greinke p 2 1 1 1
Ru.Mrtn ph 1 0 0 0 Chafin p 0 0 0 0
K.Hrnan lf-ss 3 0 1 0 Hirano p 0 0 0 0
A.Brnes c 2 0 0 0 Leyba ph 1 0 0 0
Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0
Will.Sm c 1 0 0 0 J.Dyson ph 0 0 0 0
Kershaw p 2 0 0 0 McFrlnd p 0 0 0 0
Garlick ph-lf 2 1 1 0 G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 5 10 5 Totals 33 8 11 8
Los Angeles 300 000 101—5
Arizona 310 000 04x—8

E_C.Walker (4). DP_Los Angeles 1, Arizona 1. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Arizona 5. 2B_Bellinger (17), C.Taylor (15). HR_C.Walker (14), Greinke (3). SB_Locastro (6). SF_Ahmed (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Kershaw 6 7 4 4 1 2
Y.Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1
Floro L,2-2 2-3 4 4 4 1 1
Chargois 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Arizona
Greinke 6 7 4 4 1 6
Chafin H,10 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Hirano BS,2 2-3 0 0 0 2 1
Y.Lopez W,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2
McFarland 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
G.Holland S,11-13 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Greinke pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Greinke (K.Hernandez), by McFarland (J.Turner). WP_Greinke, Hirano.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:12. A_24,675 (48,519).