https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Diamondbacks-7-Athletics-1-12945673.php
Diamondbacks 7, Athletics 1
Published 12:55 am, Saturday, May 26, 2018
|Arizona
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|D.Prlta lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Pinder lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Mrphy dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gldschm 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Owings rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Pscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lamb 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|K.Marte 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Marrero 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Canha cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|J.Dyson cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Barreto dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mathis c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Joyce ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|39
|7
|12
|7
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|Arizona
|102
|300
|001—7
|Oakland
|001
|000
|000—1
E_M.Chapman (7). DP_Oakland 1. LOB_Arizona 10, Oakland 6. 2B_J.Murphy (4), Goldschmidt (9), Lamb (4), M.Olson (11). 3B_Goldschmidt (3), K.Marte (4). HR_Ahmed (7), Canha (7). SB_D.Peralta (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Corbin W,5-1
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Hirano
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chafin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Oakland
|Manaea L,5-5
|3
|2-3
|8
|6
|6
|2
|2
|Pagan
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Coulombe
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Casilla
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Dull
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
WP_Manaea.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:02. A_22,691 (46,765).
View Comments