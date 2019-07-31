https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Diamondbacks-4-Yankees-2-14268701.php
Diamondbacks 4, Yankees 2
|Arizona
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|K.Marte cf-2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Prlta lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|E.Escbr 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Encrnco dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|C.Wlker 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Voit 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jones rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Wade 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grgrius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Dyson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Urshela 3b-1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Tomas dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tuchman lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lamb ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hgshoka c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|4
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|Arizona
|100
|200
|100—4
|New York
|000
|001
|010—2
E_A.Jones (5). DP_New York 1. LOB_Arizona 6, New York 7. 2B_A.Jones (21), Encarnacion (17). HR_C.Walker (20), C.Kelly (14), Wade (1). SF_A.Jones (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Clarke W,4-3
|5
|1-3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|Hirano H,11
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Y.Lopez H,16
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Chafin H,15
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Bradley S,1-3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|J.Happ L,8-6
|6
|8
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Cessa
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_by Clarke (Voit). WP_Cessa.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:10. A_47,281 (47,309).
