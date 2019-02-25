https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Diamondbacks-4-Athletics-3-13644025.php
Diamondbacks 4, Athletics 3
|Oakland
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Martini lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|I.Vrgas 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Barrera rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Rfsnydr rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Barreto 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|K.Marte cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lureano cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Almonte lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cmpbell 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Canha 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Leyba pr
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Ed.Diaz 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Young pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D.Fwler rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hundley c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mthisen 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sk.Bolt pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sza Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Neuse dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hineman c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J.Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Lamb 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Ramirez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Brito cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Pnnngtn 3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|C.Wlker dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|S.Mrphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Aplin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ke.Cron 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Ahmed ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Chsholm ss
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|2
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|Oakland
|001
|100
|010—3
|Arizona
|000
|200
|011—4
E_Diaz (1), Eierman (1). DP_Oakland 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Oakland 7, Arizona 11. 2B_Martini (1), Neuse (1), Leyba (1). HR_Fowler (1). SB_Barrera (1), Leyba (1). CS_Bolt (1), Leyba (1). SF_Heineman (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Montas
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Hendriks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buchter
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Blackburn
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Wendelken
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lobstein
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Buchanan L, 0-0
|1 1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Arizona
|Greinke
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bracho
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Andriese
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Duplantier
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Takahashi
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Luetge
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Owens W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Nic Lentz; Second, NO UMPIRE; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:01. A_5,519
