Diamondbacks 4, Athletics 3

Oakland Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Martini lf 3 0 2 1 I.Vrgas 2b 3 0 1 2 Barrera rf 2 1 1 0 Rfsnydr rf 2 0 0 0 Barreto 2b 3 0 1 0 K.Marte cf 3 0 1 0 Lureano cf 3 0 0 0 Almonte lf 2 0 0 0 Cmpbell 1b 1 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 3 0 1 0 M.Canha 1b 3 0 0 0 D.Leyba pr 2 0 2 0 Ed.Diaz 3b 0 0 0 0 A.Young pr 0 1 0 0 D.Fwler rf 4 1 1 1 Peralta lf 3 0 0 0 Hundley c 2 0 0 0 Mthisen 3b 2 0 0 0 Sk.Bolt pr 0 0 0 0 Sza Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 S.Neuse dh 4 0 1 0 Hineman c 1 0 0 1 J.Mateo ss 3 0 0 0 Ja.Lamb 1b 1 1 1 0 Ramirez lf 1 0 0 0 S.Brito cf 2 1 0 0 Pnnngtn 3b 2 1 2 0 C.Wlker dh 1 1 1 0 S.Mrphy c 2 0 0 0 A.Aplin ph 1 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 2 0 0 0 Ke.Cron 1b 1 0 0 0 N.Ahmed ss 1 0 1 0 Chsholm ss 1 0 0 1 Totals 33 3 8 2 Totals 34 4 8 4

Oakland 001 100 010—3 Arizona 000 200 011—4

E_Diaz (1), Eierman (1). DP_Oakland 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Oakland 7, Arizona 11. 2B_Martini (1), Neuse (1), Leyba (1). HR_Fowler (1). SB_Barrera (1), Leyba (1). CS_Bolt (1), Leyba (1). SF_Heineman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Montas 2 2 0 0 2 2 Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 1 Buchter 1 3 2 2 1 1 Blackburn 2 1 0 0 0 3 Wendelken 1 1 0 0 0 1 Lobstein 1-3 0 1 1 3 0 Buchanan L, 0-0 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 Arizona Greinke 2 0 0 0 0 1 Bracho 1 2 1 1 1 0 Andriese 2 4 1 1 0 1 Duplantier 2 0 0 0 1 2 Takahashi 2-3 2 1 1 2 0 Luetge 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Owens W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Nic Lentz; Second, NO UMPIRE; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:01. A_5,519