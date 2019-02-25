Oakland Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Martini lf 3 0 2 1 I.Vrgas 2b 3 0 1 2
Barrera rf 2 1 1 0 Rfsnydr rf 2 0 0 0
Barreto 2b 3 0 1 0 K.Marte cf 3 0 1 0
Lureano cf 3 0 0 0 Almonte lf 2 0 0 0
Cmpbell 1b 1 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 3 0 1 0
M.Canha 1b 3 0 0 0 D.Leyba pr 2 0 2 0
Ed.Diaz 3b 0 0 0 0 A.Young pr 0 1 0 0
D.Fwler rf 4 1 1 1 Peralta lf 3 0 0 0
Hundley c 2 0 0 0 Mthisen 3b 2 0 0 0
Sk.Bolt pr 0 0 0 0 Sza Jr. rf 3 0 0 0
S.Neuse dh 4 0 1 0 Hineman c 1 0 0 1
J.Mateo ss 3 0 0 0 Ja.Lamb 1b 1 1 1 0
Ramirez lf 1 0 0 0 S.Brito cf 2 1 0 0
Pnnngtn 3b 2 1 2 0 C.Wlker dh 1 1 1 0
S.Mrphy c 2 0 0 0 A.Aplin ph 1 0 0 0
C.Kelly c 2 0 0 0
Ke.Cron 1b 1 0 0 0
N.Ahmed ss 1 0 1 0
Chsholm ss 1 0 0 1
Totals 33 3 8 2 Totals 34 4 8 4
Oakland 001 100 010—3
Arizona 000 200 011—4

E_Diaz (1), Eierman (1). DP_Oakland 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Oakland 7, Arizona 11. 2B_Martini (1), Neuse (1), Leyba (1). HR_Fowler (1). SB_Barrera (1), Leyba (1). CS_Bolt (1), Leyba (1). SF_Heineman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Montas 2 2 0 0 2 2
Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 1
Buchter 1 3 2 2 1 1
Blackburn 2 1 0 0 0 3
Wendelken 1 1 0 0 0 1
Lobstein 1-3 0 1 1 3 0
Buchanan L, 0-0 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Arizona
Greinke 2 0 0 0 0 1
Bracho 1 2 1 1 1 0
Andriese 2 4 1 1 0 1
Duplantier 2 0 0 0 1 2
Takahashi 2-3 2 1 1 2 0
Luetge 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Owens W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Nic Lentz; Second, NO UMPIRE; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:01. A_5,519