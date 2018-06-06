Diamondbacks 3, Giants 2

Arizona San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Ahmed ss 5 0 1 0 G.Hrnan cf 4 0 0 0 D.Prlta lf 5 0 1 0 Posey c 5 0 1 1 Gldschm 1b 4 0 3 0 A.Jcksn pr 0 0 0 0 J.Mrphy c 4 0 0 0 McCtchn rf 5 0 2 0 K.Marte 2b 4 1 1 0 Lngoria 3b 5 0 1 0 Owings cf-rf 4 1 2 1 Wllmson lf 4 1 1 0 Marrero 3b 4 1 0 0 B.Crwfr ss 2 0 1 1 Negron rf 2 0 1 1 Sndoval 1b 4 0 1 0 J.Dyson ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Panik 2b 3 0 0 0 Corbin p 2 0 0 0 Bmgrner p 2 0 0 0 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 Mlancon p 0 0 0 0 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 Pence ph 0 0 0 0 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 Lamb ph 1 0 1 1 Strckln p 0 0 0 0 Bxbrger p 0 0 0 0 Hanson ph 1 1 1 0 Totals 36 3 10 3 Totals 35 2 8 2

Arizona 020 000 001—3 San Francisco 000 010 001—2

E_Posey (2). DP_San Francisco 1. LOB_Arizona 8, San Francisco 11. 2B_Goldschmidt (10), K.Marte (10), Owings (8), Williamson (4), B.Crawford (14), Hanson (6). S_Corbin (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Arizona Corbin W,6-2 6 1-3 4 1 1 2 7 Chafin H,6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Hirano H,11 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 Bradley H,16 1 1 0 0 1 1 Boxberger S,14-15 1 3 1 1 0 1 San Francisco Bumgarner L,0-1 6 8 2 2 0 3 Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 2 Dyson 1 0 0 0 0 2 Strickland 1 2 1 1 1 0

WP_Melancon.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Bill Welke; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:05. A_36,925 (41,915).