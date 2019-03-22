https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Diamondbacks-10-Dodgers-4-13710240.php
Diamondbacks 10, Dodgers 4
|Arizona
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|A.Jones cf
|3
|1
|2
|4
|M.Muncy 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|S.Brito cf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Santana 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|J.Trner 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Qrecuto 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Liput ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|W.Flres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sager ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Ellis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McKstry 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pollock cf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|M.Wlson rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|M.Ahmed 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sza Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bllnger rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|P.Smith 1b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|C.Thmas rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Wlker 1b
|2
|3
|1
|0
|Hrnndez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCrthy lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rdrguez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|A.Brnes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Crbbs pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kendall cf
|2
|2
|2
|1
|J.Mrphy c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Carrera lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Santana sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ma.Koch sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|An.Mora ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|I.Vrgas 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|J.Thole c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|37
|10
|12
|10
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|Arizona
|120
|102
|022—10
|Los Angeles
|000
|101
|101—4
LOB_Arizona 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Vargas (1), Pollock (0), Kendall (1). 3B_Walker (2). HR_Jones (1), Smith (1), Turner (0), Kendall (1). SF_Brito (1), Bellinger (0).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Koch W, 2-1
|5
|5
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Peacock
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Jeter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Luetge
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Los Angeles
|Santana L, 0-1
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Somsen
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Quackenbush
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vasquez
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Long
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Head
|1 1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Johnson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Curry
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
HBP_by_Vasquez (Jones).
WP_Koch.
Balk_Somsen.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:02. A_13,202
