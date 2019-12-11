https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Devils-Stars-Sums-14897614.php
Devils-Stars Sums
|New Jersey
|0 0 0—0
|Dallas
|2 0 0—2
First Period_1, Dallas, Faksa 7 (Comeau, Cogliano), 1:42. 2, Dallas, Pavelski 7 (Radulov, Hintz), 11:50. Penalties_Palmieri, NJ, (slashing), 18:50.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Benn, DAL, (slashing), 16:04.
Third Period_None. Penalties_Subban, NJ, (roughing), 0:47; Subban, NJ, (charging), 2:57; Heiskanen, DAL, (interference), 8:36; Hall, NJ, (tripping), 10:54; Comeau, DAL, (hooking), 13:09; Vatanen, NJ, (tripping), 18:46.
Shots on Goal_New Jersey 2-8-16_26. Dallas 16-12-7_35.
Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 3; Dallas 0 of 5.
Goalies_New Jersey, Blackwood 8-9-4 (35 shots-33 saves). Dallas, Bishop 12-6-2 (26-26).
A_18,134 (18,532). T_2:27.
Referees_Francis Charron, Furman South. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Pierre Racicot.
