https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Detroit-St-Louis-Runs-15464352.php Detroit-St. Louis Runs Published 1:16 pm EDT, Thursday, August 6, 2020 Recommended Video: Most Popular 1 Police ID man killed during storm 2 Over 118,000 Danbury area residents still without power as storm cleanup begins 3 Feds: Cocaine trafficking lands Waterbury man in prison 4 Fire crews respond to house fire in northern Danbury 5 When will my power be back? Here’s Eversource, UI’s best estimates 6 What’s open and closed in greater Danbury following the storm 7 Lamont: Utility companies’ response ‘wholly inadequate’ in CT View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.