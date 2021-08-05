Detroit 8, Boston 1

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|1
|9
|1
|
|Totals
|36
|8
|13
|8
|
|Hernández cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grossman lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Duran cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baddoo lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Schoop 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haase c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Cordero ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Short ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Verdugo lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|W.Castro 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hill cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gonzalez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|Detroit
|120
|031
|10x
|—
|8