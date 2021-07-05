Detroit 7, Texas 3

|Detroit
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|7
|8
|6
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|Baddoo cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|White lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cabrera dh
|5
|2
|2
|0
|García cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Haase c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Candelario 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Heim c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Grossman lf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mazara rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Dahl dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|W.Castro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Solak 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Short ss
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Holt 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Detroit
|000
|105
|010
|—
|7
|Texas
|000
|000
|003
|—
|3