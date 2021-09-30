Detroit 6, Buffalo 2

Buffalo 1 1 0 - 2 Detroit 0 4 2 - 6 First Period_1, Buffalo, Asplund 1 (Hagg, Cozens), 18:31. Second Period_2, Detroit, Fabbri 1 (Elson, Suter), 2:06. 3, Detroit, Raymond 1, 2:29. 4, Detroit, Stecher 1 (Barber, Elson), 5:18. 5, Buffalo, Ruotsalainen 1 (Asplund, Cozens), 11:52 (pp). 6, Detroit, Witkowski 1 (Suter), 17:01. Third Period_7, Detroit, Fabbri 2 (Raymond, Suter), 17:42 (en). 8, Detroit, Martin 1 (Stecher, Renouf), 18:33. Shots on Goal_Buffalo 10-15-9_34. Detroit 18-9-5_32. Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 1 of 2; Detroit 0 of 4. Goalies_Buffalo, Luukkonen 0-1-0 (31 shots-26 saves). Detroit, Nedeljkovic 1-0-0 (19-17), Detroit, Brattstrom 0-0-0 (13-13). A_14,352 (20,000). T_2:23. Referees_Justin Kea, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Jonny Murray.