Detroit 2, Houston 1

|Houston
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Baddoo cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Schoop 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Mazara dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cameron rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Toro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|W.Castro 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|McCormick lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Short ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Castro c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Rogers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Houston
|000
|100
|000
|0
|—
|1
|Detroit
|000
|000
|100
|1
|—
|2