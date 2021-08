Denver 33, Minnesota 6

Den_safety, 8:53. Drive: 2 plays, -4 yards, 1:12. Denver 2, Minnesota 0.

Den_Hamler 80 pass from Lock (McManus kick), 8:39. Drive: 1 play, 80 yards, 00:11. Denver 8, Minnesota 0.

Min_FG Joseph 34, 3:17. Drive: 11 plays, 61 yards, 5:15. Key Plays: Osborn kick return to Minnesota 25; Rose 10 run; J.Browning 5 pass to Abdullah on 3rd-and-3. Denver 9, Minnesota 3.

Second Quarter

Den_Benson 4 pass from Lock (McManus kick), 13:06. Drive: 10 plays, 85 yards, 5:14. Key Plays: T.Cleveland kick return to Denver 15; Lock 33 pass to Jeudy on 3rd-and-4; Freeman 18 run. Denver 15, Minnesota 3.

Den_Surtain 30 interception return (McManus kick), 11:57. Denver 22, Minnesota 3.

Den_FG McManus 34, 2:53. Drive: 10 plays, 50 yards, 6:15. Key Plays: Bridgewater 22 pass to Saubert; Bridgewater 11 pass to Benson on 3rd-and-5; Bridgewater 5 pass to Freeman on 3rd-and-16. Denver 26, Minnesota 3.

Min_FG Joseph 25, :02. Drive: 12 plays, 69 yards, 2:49. Key Plays: Mond 18 pass to Rose; Abdullah 12 run on 3rd-and-1; Mond 13 pass to Dillon. Denver 26, Minnesota 6.

Third Quarter

Den_Benson 4 pass from Bridgewater (McManus kick), 10:36. Drive: 7 plays, 40 yards, 4:30. Key Plays: Bellamy kick return to Minnesota 40; Crockett 5 run on 3rd-and-1; Bridgewater 17 pass to Benson. Denver 32, Minnesota 6.

A_66,028.

Den Min FIRST DOWNS 20 15 Rushing 7 11 Passing 9 3 Penalty 4 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 7-12 5-13 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-2 0-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 387 235 Total Plays 57 63 Avg Gain 6.8 3.7 NET YARDS RUSHING 138 156 Rushes 35 36 Avg per rush 3.943 4.333 NET YARDS PASSING 249 79 Sacked-Yds lost 0-0 1-5 Gross-Yds passing 249 84 Completed-Att. 14-22 11-26 Had Intercepted 0 1 Yards-Pass Play 11.318 2.926 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 6-2-1 3-2-0 PUNTS-Avg. 2-42.5 4-40.5 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 125 119 Punt Returns 1-0 1-8 Kickoff Returns 3-95 5-111 Interceptions 1-30 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 5-55 8-68 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 30:52 29:08

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Denver, Crockett 16-59, Freeman 5-33, J.Williams 5-29, Cleveland 1-6, Lock 1-6, Hamler 1-5, Bellamy 4-2, Rypien 2-(minus 2). Minnesota, Rose 25-100, Abdullah 5-29, Mond 5-25, Smith-Marsette 1-2.

PASSING_Denver, Lock 5-7-0-151, Bridgewater 7-8-0-74, Rypien 2-7-0-24. Minnesota, Mond 6-16-0-53, Browning 5-10-1-31.

RECEIVING_Denver, Benson 4-36, Hamler 2-105, Saubert 2-28, Freeman 2-14, Jeudy 1-33, S.Williams 1-13, Crockett 1-11, Fort 1-9. Minnesota, Osborn 2-15, Abdullah 2-12, Smith-Marsette 2-12, Bargas 2-11, Rose 1-18, Dillon 1-13, Mitchell 1-3.

PUNT RETURNS_Denver, Hinton 1-0. Minnesota, Abdullah 1-8.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Denver, Bellamy 1-62, Benson 1-17, Cleveland 1-16. Minnesota, Osborn 2-51, Smith-Marsette 2-42, Nwangwu 1-18.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Denver, Sterns 6-0-0, Locke 5-1-0, Strnad 3-1-0, Mintze 3-0-1, D.Williams 3-0-0, Cooper 2-1-0, I.Mack 2-1-0, Neal 2-1-0, Vincent 2-1-0, Kalambayi 2-0-0, J.Harris 1-4-0, Hairston 1-2-0, Tuszka 1-2-0, Ojemudia 1-1-0, Reed 1-1-0, Smith 1-1-0, Farris 1-0-0, Watson 0-3-0, Motley 0-1-0. Minnesota, Dye 5-1-0, Boyd 5-0-0, Dorn 5-0-0, Bynum 3-4-0, Connelly 3-0-0, Jones 2-1-0, Robinson 2-1-0, Surratt 2-1-0, Elliss 2-0-0, Mabin 2-0-0, Kirk 1-1-0, Wonnum 1-1-0, Dantzler 1-0-0, Hand 1-0-0, Mata'afa 1-0-0, Scott 1-0-0, Borland 0-1-0, C.Smith 0-1-0, Willekes 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Denver, Surtain 1-30. Minnesota, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

