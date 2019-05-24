Dennis Rodman's son will play for Washington State

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — The son of former NBA star Dennis Rodman has committed to play at Washington State.

DJ Rodman, a 6-foot-6 forward from San Juan Capistrano, California, is the latest player to join new coach Kyle Smith's team.

Rodman played two seasons at JSerra Catholic High School, where he averaged 24.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game as a senior.

Rodman is the sixth member of Smith's first recruiting class, which includes Australian point guard Ryan Rapp, Ukrainian center Volodymyr Markovetskyy and Colorado State grad transfer Deion James.

