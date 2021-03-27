Delaware 35, Rhode Island 21

Delaware 7 7 14 7 — 35 Rhode Island 7 0 7 7 — 21 First Quarter DEL_Lee 35 run (Coe kick), 11:36 URI_Robinson 13 run (Carrick kick), 02:41 Second Quarter DEL_Paoletti 1 run (Coe kick), 03:51 Third Quarter DEL_De Maille 22 pass from Henderson (Coe kick), 09:21 DEL_Pitts 4 pass from Henderson (Coe kick), 01:56 URI_Robinson 1 run (Carrick kick), 00:07 Fourth Quarter DEL_Lee 74 run (Coe kick), 07:31 URI_Mensah 5 pass from Hill (Carrick kick), 03:08 DEL URI First downs 27 11 Rushes-yards 58-361 30-110 Passing 190 111 Comp-Att-Int 17-22-1 8-16-1 Return Yards 63 32 Punts-Avg. 1-36.0 5-44.4 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1 Penalty-Yards 3-24 3-31 Time of Possession 41:34 18:26 ___ More for youSportsChristyn Williams, top-seeded UConn overwhelm Iowa to...By Doug BonjourSportsUConn freshman Nika Muhl ruled out of Sweet 16 game... INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Delaware, De. Lee 22-221, Kh. Spruill 15-88, No. Henderson 13-36, Jo. Townsend 2-10, An. Paoletti 3-6, Ma. Vandamia 1-2, Team 2-(minus 2). Rhode Island, Ke. Brown 16-67, Br. Robinson 9-43, Ka. Hill 5-0. PASSING_Delaware, No. Henderson 17-22-1-190. Rhode Island, Br. Robinson 3-6-1-85, Ka. Hill 5-10-0-26. RECEIVING_Delaware, Th. Pitts 4-64, Br. De Maille 3-39, Jo. Townsend 2-29, Di. Zimmerman 2-18, Ge. Coleman II 3-16, De. Lee 2-15, Kh. Spruill 1-9. Rhode Island, Ed. Lee 2-61, Ca. Warren 4-44, Ja. Mensah 2-6.