Defending champ Rafael Nadal wins Rogers Cup opener

MONTREAL (AP) — Top-seeded Rafael Nadal opened his Rogers Cup title defense Wednesday, beating England's Daniel Evans 7-6 (6), 6-4 in a second-round match delayed by rain three times.

After rain delays of six and 30 minutes, Nadal fought off two set points in the first-set tiebreaker. Play was stopped for 1 hour, 56 minutes with Nadal leading 2-0 in the second set.

The 33-year-old Spanish star is a four-time Rogers Cup champion.

Also, 14th seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia advanced to the third round with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Australia's John Millman.