DeRozan's 26 points leads Spurs past Jazz 110-97

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, right, collides with San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in San Antonio. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, right, collides with San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in San Antonio. Photo: Darren Abate, AP Photo: Darren Abate, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close DeRozan's 26 points leads Spurs past Jazz 110-97 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 26 points and eight rebounds and Rudy Gay added 23 points and 15 rebounds to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 110-97 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 20 points for San Antonio, which won its second straight after dropping four of five.

Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points, all in the second half, and Ricky Rubio added 26 for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert was the only other player in double figures, with 12 points, as Utah had its two-game winning streak halted.

The Spurs held the Jazz to 18 points in the first and second quarter and set a season low for points allowed by an opponent in the first half.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Mitchell missed all six of his shot attempts in going scoreless in the first half. . Every Utah player was healthy and available with the exception of the three players in the G League.

Spurs: San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich tied Pat Riley for fourth all-time in league history with 1,210 career victories. . Davis Bertans missed the game due to an undisclosed personal reason. . Dante Cunningham also missed the game, sitting out due to abdominal soreness. .. The Spurs previous low points by an opponent in the first half was 39 points, which happened twice.

UP NEXT

Jazz: At Oklahoma City on Monday night.

Spurs: Home against Phoenix on Tuesday.

