Days, No. 17 LSU move to 12-0 by routing Lipscomb
Dec. 22, 2021
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Darius Days scored 21 points and No. 17 LSU stayed unbeaten with a 95-60 win over Lipscomb on Wednesday night.
Xavier Pinson scored a season-high 17 points for the Tigers (12-0), who never trailed. Eric Gaines had a career-high 13 points, Brandon Murray and Efton Reid also had 13, and Mwani Wilkinson scored a season-high 11.