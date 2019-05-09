Day holds Regions Tradition lead, weather halts first round

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Glen Day was 7 under through 16 holes to top the Regions Tradition leaderboard Thursday when bad weather halted the opening round of the first PGA Tour Champions major of the year.

After a two-tee start to try to beat the weather, lightning stopped play just after noon when Day was aiming for his second straight long birdie putt on Greystone's Founders Course. Tour officials announced more than four hours later that the first round would resume early Friday.

Defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez and David Toms were two strokes back. Jimenez played 17 holes, and Toms finished 13.

Billy Andrade finished with a 4-under 68. Two-time champion Bernhard Langer, the winner of a record 10 senior major championships, was 3 under with one hole to play.

