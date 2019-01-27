Davis scores 24 with 11 boards, UCSB beats Long Beach State

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Armond Davis had 24 points and 11 rebounds and UC Santa Barbara pulled away over the final 10 minutes to beat Long Beach State 82-71 on Saturday night.

JaQuori McLaughlin added 15 points, Amadou Sow scored 14 and Max Heidegger had 10 for the Gauchos (15-4, 4-1 Big West), who are a half-game behind UC Irvine (5-1) in the conference standings.

UCSB trailed by one with 10 minutes to go before a 10-2 run made it 61-54 on Heidegger's 3-pointer. Mason Riggins' dunk for Long Beach State stopped the Gauchos' run and cut the deficit to five, but that was as close as the 49ers would get as UCSB steadily pulled away to lead by as many as 13 in the final minute.

Deishuan Booker led the 49ers (8-13, 2-3) with 25 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Edon Maxhuni added 13 points with three 3-pointers and KJ Byers had 12 points and eight rebounds.