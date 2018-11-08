Davis' big night helps Pelicans end 6-game skid, beat Bulls

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) tries to block a shot by Chicago Bulls forward Jabari Parker (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) dunks over Chicago Bulls forwards Bobby Portis (5) and Jabari Parker (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018.

Chicago Bulls guard Cameron Payne goes to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018.

Chicago Bulls forward Wendell Carter Jr. (34) dunks over New Orleans Pelicans forward Wesley Johnson (33) and forward Nikola Mirotic during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Julius Randle shoots against Chicago Bulls forward Wendell Carter Jr., top, and forward Jabari Parker during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotic (3) shoots against Chicago Bulls forward Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018.

Chicago Bulls forward Justin Holiday (7) goes to the basket against his brother, New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11), during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018.











NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Davis had 32 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks in his best game since spraining his right elbow nearly two weeks ago, and the New Orleans Pelicans ended a six-game skid with a 107-98 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

After missing four of his first five shots, Davis hit his next eight, including two 3s and a two-handed reverse alley-oop jam, while on his way to his first 30-plus point game since New Orleans beat the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 23.

Jrue Holiday had 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists while being guarded primarily by brother Justin. Julius Randle and Wesley Johnson each scored 12 points for New Orleans.

Zach LaVine scored 22 and Jabari Parker had 20 points and 13 rebounds for Chicago, which has dropped five of six games. Justin Holiday and Wendell Carter Jr. each scored 17 points, and Carter also grabbed 11 rebounds.

Although Chicago had won its previous game, both teams had largely struggled lately and the game got sloppy at times. New Orleans committed 15 turnover and Chicago 12.

Davis' strong second quarter helped the Pelicans take 58-50 lead into halftime and New Orleans never trailed again, going up by as many as 18 late in the third quarter before Chicago rallied to trim its deficit back to single digits in the final minutes.

LaVine's 30-foot 3 cut New Orleans' lead to 94-88 with less than six minutes to go. But the Bulls never got closer.

Holiday blocked a shot, hit a turnaround fade from 12 feet and added a couple free throws to help put the Pelicans up by nine with 1:30 left and New Orleans held on from there.

TIP-INS

Bulls: LaVine has scored 20-plus points in all 12 of his game this season. ... Ryan Arcidiacono scored 11 points. ... The Bulls shot 39.6 percent (38 of 96).

Pelicans: Elfrid Payton missed his sixth straight game with a right ankle injury. Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said the club was hopeful the starting point guard would be ready to return for New Orleans next game. ... Nikola Mirotic's recent long-range slump continued. He went 1-for-8 from 3, making him 10 of his last 43 from deep. He finished with nine points. ... New Orleans had 32 assists on 42 made field goals. ... The Pelicans outrebounded the Bulls 55-46. ... Darius Miller hit three of four 3s and finished with 11 points. ... Holiday eclipsed 2,000 career assists with his fifth of the game. ... New Orleans has committed 103 turnovers in its last six games.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host Cleveland on Saturday night.

Pelicans: Host Phoenix on Saturday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports