Daum breaks South Dakota State's career scoring record

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Mike Daum had 41 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, and set South Dakota State's career scoring record as the Jackrabbits beat UTSA 99-79 on Tuesday in the second round of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

The two-time Summit League player of the year entered with 2,347 career points, needing 16 to tie Nate Wolters' mark of 2,363. Daum hit two first-half free throws to tie Wolters and sank a fade-away jumper from the free-throw line to set the mark. He also moved into third on the Summit League's scoring chart, trailing leader Caleb Green of Oral Roberts (2003-07) with 2,504 points.

Daum was 14 of 25 from the floor, including 5 of 12 from 3-point range, and made all eight of his free throws. It was his third career 40-point game.

Sixth-year senior Skyler Flatten made 10 of 11 shots, finishing with a career-high 28 points and six 3-pointers for SDSU (4-2). David Jenkins chipped in with 10 points.

Keaton Wallace scored 21 points for UTSA (0-5). Nick Allen added 12 points, Atem Bior 11 and Jhivvan Jackson 10.