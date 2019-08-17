Datres, Bush lead Asheville over Charleston

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Kyle Datres hit a grand slam in the second inning, and Nick Bush hurled six scoreless innings as the Asheville Tourists topped the Charleston RiverDogs 12-3 on Friday.

The grand slam by Datres started the scoring in a seven-run inning and gave the Tourists a 6-0 lead. Later in the inning, Daniel Montano and Cristopher Navarro drove in one run each.

The Tourists later scored three runs in the seventh to put the game out of reach.

Bush (7-9) allowed one hit while striking out eight and walking one to pick up the win.

Charlie Ruegger (2-3) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing nine runs and 11 hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com