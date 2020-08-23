Recommended Video:

CHICAGO (AP) — Yu Darvish struck out 10 in his career-high fifth consecutive victory, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 on Sunday to stop the South Siders' seven-game win streak.

Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning as the Cubs won for just the fourth time in their last 11 games. The NL Central leaders were outscored 17-5 in the first two games of the series.

José Abreu went deep for the White Sox in the second, matching a major league record with a home run in four consecutive at-bats. Abreu connected five times in the first two games against the Cubs, including three homers and four RBIs in Saturday night's 7-4 win.

The White Sox have hit 28 homers over their last eight games. They blasted 12 in the weekend set at Wrigley Field.

  • Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Chicago. Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski, AP / Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
    Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Chicago.
    Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Chicago.
    Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski, AP
Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski, AP
Image 1 of / 3

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 3
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Chicago.
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Chicago.
Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski, AP