Darvish fans 11, Padres get 2 big homers to beat Dodgers 6-2 BERNIE WILSON, AP Sports Writer June 22, 2021 Updated: June 22, 2021 2:01 a.m.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish struck out 11 in six brilliant innings to become the fastest big leaguer to reach 1,500 for his career, Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth homered and the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-2 on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series between the NL West rivals.
Darvish (7-2) reached 1,500 strikeouts on the nose in 197 starts. He held the Dodgers to two hits, including Mookie Betts' solo homer, and walked just one.