Daniels pours in 30, Prairie View caps perfect SWAC season

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Jawaun Daniels scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, leading Prairie View through a perfect season in the Southwest Athletic Conference as the Panthers defeated Alcorn State 81-69 on Saturday.

Daniels was 11 of 13 shooting, including 5 of 6 from behind the 3-point arc, and pulled down eight defensive rebounds for Prairie View (14-4, 13-0). Jeremiah Gambrell added 14 points, DeWayne Cox 12 and Cam Mack 10 with 12 assists. Mack is the SWAC leader in assists, averaging 8.1 per game, and ranks second nationally.