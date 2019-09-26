Daniel Jones is Dual-Threat Danny for the Giants

Call him Dual-Threat Danny.

Daniel Jones was spectacular in his first start taking over for Eli Manning. He became the first rookie with at least 300 yards passing, two touchdowns passing and two TDs rushing in a game since 1970 in the New York Giants' 32-31 win at Tampa Bay.

His rushing scores may have been most impressive. Manning never had more than one rushing TD in any season and only had seven in 234 games.

The last quarterback for the Giants with at least two passing and two rushing touchdowns in a game was Charlie Conerly. He did it against the Boston Yankees on Nov. 28, 1948.

Jones isn't going to turn into Cam Newton or Michael Vick, but he's already shown more mobility than Manning.

Here's a look inside more numbers entering Week 4:

WORST TO FIRST: Four teams that missed the playoffs in 2018 are undefeated after three games. The Bills, Packers and 49ers are 3-0. The Lions are 2-0-1.

MAGNIFICENT MAHOMES: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the first player with at least 350 yards passing, three TD passes and no interceptions in three consecutive games in NFL history.

ALL ABOUT THE D: The Patriots are the first team to not allow a TD passing or rushing in each of their first three games of a season in the Super Bowl era. They've held their opponent scoreless in the first half in five straight games, including playoffs.

NO OFFENSE: The Jets have scored two TDs on defense, one on special teams and only one on offense in the first three games.

SACK MASTER: Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett had four sacks in a loss to the Giants. He has eight sacks already, tied with Mark Gastineau (1984) for the most by a player in his team's first three games of a season since 1982.

DYNAMIC DALVIN: Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has recorded at least 100 yards rushing and a TD in each of his first three games of the season. His 375 yards rushing lead the league.

CAM'S BACKUP: Filling in for Newton, Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen tossed four TDs and posted a 144.4 passer rating in a win at Arizona. Allen had a 111.3 rating in his first career start in Week 17 last season.

VERSATILTITY: Saints running back Alvin Kamara (23 TDs rushing and 10 TDs receiving) is the fifth player in league history with at least 20 and 10 in his first three seasons and Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is the fourth player with at least 185 scrimmage yards and a TD in two of his team's first three games of a season.

