FG FT Reb
INDIANA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Achonwa 11:32 2-3 2-2 1-4 2 1 6
Allemand 33:17 1-3 1-1 0-4 11 1 4
Dupree 35:45 4-15 3-3 1-8 3 3 11
K.Mitchell 31:36 4-14 0-0 1-3 2 3 8
T.Mitchell 22:41 3-12 3-3 2-3 0 2 11
Vivians 20:12 3-7 0-0 0-4 0 3 7
McCowan 15:04 2-4 5-6 1-1 0 4 9
Burke 14:58 3-8 0-0 4-6 0 0 7
Mavunga 14:55 4-6 2-4 5-8 0 2 10
Totals 200:00 26-72 16-19 15-41 18 19 73

Percentages: FG .361, FT .842.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (T.Mitchell 2-7, Allemand 1-2, Burke 1-3, Vivians 1-3, Dupree 0-1, K.Mitchell 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Allemand).

Turnovers: 15 (T.Mitchell 4, Allemand 3, K.Mitchell 3, Mavunga 2, McCowan 2, Achonwa).

Steals: 4 (Allemand 3, T.Mitchell).

Technical Fouls: None..

FG FT Reb
DALLAS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jefferson 15:19 3-5 0-0 0-2 3 2 6
Ogunbowale 31:26 5-22 4-4 0-2 0 1 15
Sabally 33:57 7-15 9-9 7-17 1 4 23
Harrison 6:36 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Ndour 11:23 1-4 0-0 1-3 1 3 2
Thornton 28:21 3-8 3-4 4-9 0 2 11
Harris 24:41 3-9 1-2 0-1 5 0 7
Alarie 22:09 2-4 2-2 3-4 0 5 6
Samuelson 14:59 0-2 2-2 0-3 0 0 2
Gray 8:34 1-3 0-2 0-0 0 0 2
Gustafson 2:35 1-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 2
Totals 200:00 26-74 21-25 16-43 10 18 76

Percentages: FG .351, FT .840.

3-Point Goals: 3-25, .120 (Thornton 2-4, Ogunbowale 1-10, Samuelson 0-1, Ndour 0-2, Harris 0-4, Sabally 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Alarie 2, Jefferson, Ndour, Sabally).

Turnovers: 9 (Alarie 2, Jefferson 2, Ogunbowale 2, Gray, Harris, Sabally).

Steals: 7 (Alarie 2, Ogunbowale 2, Harris, Sabally, Thornton).

Technical Fouls: None..

Indiana 17 26 19 11 73
Dallas 19 12 26 19 76

T_2:10.