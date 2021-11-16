Dallas 5, Detroit 2

Detroit 0 2 0 - 2 Dallas 1 2 2 - 5 First Period_1, Dallas, Suter 2 (Robertson, Faksa), 13:33. Second Period_2, Dallas, Benn 3 (Heiskanen), 1:06. 3, Dallas, Hintz 3 (Lindell), 7:24. 4, Detroit, Zadina 3 (Gagner, Staal), 9:09. 5, Detroit, Larkin 8 (Raymond, Seider), 14:39 (pp). Third Period_6, Dallas, Robertson 2 (Hakanpaa, Pavelski), 3:48. 7, Dallas, Robertson 3 (Glendening), 18:23 (en). Shots on Goal_Detroit 4-11-15_30. Dallas 12-12-6_30. Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 1; Dallas 0 of 1. Goalies_Detroit, Nedeljkovic 4-3-2 (29 shots-25 saves). Dallas, Oettinger 1-0-0 (30-28). A_17,764 (18,532). T_2:27. Referees_TJ Luxmore, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Caleb Apperson, Bevan Mills.