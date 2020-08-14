https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Dallas-5-Calgary-4-15483301.php
Dallas 5, Calgary 4
Recommended Video:
|Calgary
|1
|1
|2
|—
|4
|Dallas
|2
|2
|1
|—
|5
First Period_1, Calgary, Dube 4 (Brodie, Giordano), 0:19. 2, Dallas, Radulov 1 (Benn, Klingberg), 2:42. 3, Dallas, Heiskanen 1 (Radulov), 11:14.
Second Period_4, Dallas, Heiskanen 2 (Bishop, Klingberg), 4:50. 5, Calgary, Forbort 1, 13:00. 6, Dallas, Perry 2 (Faksa, Hintz), 15:05 (pp).
Third Period_7, Calgary, Rieder 2, 12:24 (sh). 8, Calgary, Bennett 3 (Gaudreau, Lindholm), 17:11 (pp). 9, Dallas, Oleksiak 2 (Janmark, Perry), 19:20.
Shots on Goal_Calgary 7-8-11_26. Dallas 14-15-7_36.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 4; Dallas 1 of 4.
Goalies_Calgary, Talbot 4-2-0 (36 shots-31 saves). Dallas, Bishop 1-1-0 (26-22).
A_0 (18,641). T_2:35.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Libor Suchanek.
View Comments