Curry scores 30, hits 5 3s as Warriors beat Celtics 111-107 JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer Dec. 17, 2021 Updated: Dec. 17, 2021 10:33 p.m.
BOSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 30 points, hitting five 3-pointers and adding a one-handed scoop shot in the final minute to help the Golden State Warriors clinch a 111-107 victory over Boston on Friday night and snap a five-game losing streak against the Celtics.
Andrew Wiggins scored 27 and Kevon Looney had 10 rebounds for the Warriors, who won their third straight game to reclaim sole possession of the NBA's best record (24-5). It was Steve Kerr's 400th coaching victory.