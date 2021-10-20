Curry, Warriors stun James, Lakers 121-114 in opener BERNIE WILSON, AP Sports Writer Oct. 20, 2021 Updated: Oct. 20, 2021 1:37 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stephen Curry had 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Golden State Warriors, who rallied from 10 points down to stun LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the new-look Los Angeles Lakers 121-114 in a season opener Tuesday night.
The loss spoiled opening night in Hollywood, where superstars James and Davis played brilliantly for three quarters before the Lakers went cold in the fourth.