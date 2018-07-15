Cubs place Almora on family medical emergency list

Photo: Alex Gallardo, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 San Diego Padres second baseman Carlos Asuaje, left, leaps away after forcing out Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr., then throwing to first to get Kris Bryant at first for a double play during the first inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Friday, July 13, 2018. less San Diego Padres second baseman Carlos Asuaje, left, leaps away after forcing out Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr., then throwing to first to get Kris Bryant at first for a double play during the first inning of ... more Photo: Alex Gallardo, AP Cubs place Almora on family medical emergency list 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have placed outfielder Albert Almora Jr. on the family medical emergency list and recalled infielder David Bote from Triple-A Iowa.

The Cubs made the moves prior to Sunday's series finale against the San Diego Padres.

Bote returns to the majors for his fourth stint this season. He hit .300 with one homer and nine RBIs in his first 19 games with the Cubs.

Almora is hitting .319, third in the NL going into Sunday, with four homers and 28 RBIs.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball