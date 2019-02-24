Cubs 9, Giants 5

Chicago San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Alm Jr. cf 3 1 1 1 J.Panik 2b 3 1 3 1 Bernard cf 2 0 0 0 B.Vlera 2b 2 0 1 0 Ia.Happ 2b 3 0 0 0 G.Parra lf 2 0 0 1 Gmbrone 2b 2 0 1 0 A.Grcia lf 2 0 0 0 A.Rizzo 1b 2 1 0 1 Lngoria 3b 1 1 0 0 J.Addci 1b 2 0 0 0 Alberto 3b 2 0 0 0 Schwrbr lf 1 1 1 1 Br.Belt 1b 2 1 1 2 C.Burks pr 2 0 1 0 D.Slano 1b 3 0 0 0 Russell ss 1 1 1 1 Crwford dh 2 0 0 0 C.Admes ss 3 0 2 0 Ch.Shaw ph 3 0 0 0 Da.Bote 3b 0 0 0 0 A.Hnson ss 2 1 1 1 R.Court pr 3 1 1 1 R.Hward ss 1 0 0 0 Cratini c 3 1 2 1 Frguson cf 2 0 0 0 Ia.Rice c 1 0 0 0 Jo.Bart c 2 0 1 0 Zagunis rf 3 1 1 1 R.Rvera c 1 0 1 0 J.Field rf 2 1 1 1 M.Grber pr 2 1 0 0 Hnnmann dh 2 1 1 1 H.Ramos rf 2 0 1 0 P.Evans ph 2 0 0 0 Androli pr 0 0 0 0 Totals 37 9 13 9 Totals 34 5 9 5

Chicago 080 000 100—9 San Francisco 201 200 000—5

DP_Chicago 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Chicago 9, San Francisco 9. 2B_Schwarber (1). HR_Field (1), Panik (1), Belt (1), Hanson (1). SF_Russell (1), Parra (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Chatwood W, 1-0 2 2 2 2 1 1 Robinson 1 1-3 5 3 3 1 0 Kellogg H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Maples H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Norwood H, 1 1 2 0 0 1 0 Mekkes 1 0 0 0 1 2 Webster 2 0 0 0 1 0 San Francisco Bumgarner L, 0-1 1 5 6 6 0 1 Wolff 1 2 2 2 2 0 Beede 2 0 0 0 1 1 Gott 1 2 0 0 1 2 Williams 1 2 0 0 0 2 Adon 1 1 1 1 0 2 Webb 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 2 Rogers 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Chatwood (Rivera), Bumgarner (Bote).

WP_Norwood.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Bryan Fields.

T_3:11. A_9,277