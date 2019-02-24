https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Cubs-9-Giants-5-13641302.php
Cubs 9, Giants 5
|Chicago
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Alm Jr. cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|J.Panik 2b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|Bernard cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Vlera 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ia.Happ 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Parra lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Gmbrone 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A.Grcia lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rizzo 1b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Lngoria 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J.Addci 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Schwrbr lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Br.Belt 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|C.Burks pr
|2
|0
|1
|0
|D.Slano 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Russell ss
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Crwford dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Admes ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Ch.Shaw ph
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Da.Bote 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hnson ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|R.Court pr
|3
|1
|1
|1
|R.Hward ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cratini c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Frguson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ia.Rice c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Bart c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Zagunis rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|R.Rvera c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Field rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|M.Grber pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Hnnmann dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|H.Ramos rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|P.Evans ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Androli pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|9
|13
|9
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|Chicago
|080
|000
|100—9
|San Francisco
|201
|200
|000—5
DP_Chicago 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Chicago 9, San Francisco 9. 2B_Schwarber (1). HR_Field (1), Panik (1), Belt (1), Hanson (1). SF_Russell (1), Parra (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Chatwood W, 1-0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Robinson
|1 1-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Kellogg H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maples H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Norwood H, 1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Mekkes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Webster
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|San Francisco
|Bumgarner L, 0-1
|1
|5
|6
|6
|0
|1
|Wolff
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Beede
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Gott
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Williams
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Adon
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Webb
|1 2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Rogers
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Chatwood (Rivera), Bumgarner (Bote).
WP_Norwood.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Bryan Fields.
T_3:11. A_9,277
View Comments